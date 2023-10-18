America's Leading and Largest Iced Tea Franchise, HTeaO Expands Agreement with Revel Systems® to 350 Locations

"We are very excited to leverage the success we've had with Revel as we look to streamline operations and deliver a memorable customer experience at 270 additional locations." - Brad Williamson, Executive Vice President of HTeaO. Tweet this

A key capability for HTeaO is the retail inventory management available through the system's back end. Operators are able to quickly access critical data on inventory for one, multiple, or all locations through a single, centralized dashboard. This capability enables smarter decision-making based on data-backed insights for the brand.

"We are thrilled that HTeaO has seen so much value in Revel, and will be using our transaction platform as it expands to 350 locations over the next few years," said Greg Dukat, Chief Executive Officer of Revel Systems. "Revel has become the preferred POS platform for large chains who understand that a modern, cloud platform with an open API is the best technology foundation to future proof your business, rapidly innovate, and facilitate growth."

Revel provides an open API to help brands adapt to the demands of consumers and an ever-changing marketplace. HTeaO uses Revel's open API to integrate best-of-breed solutions for loyalty, online ordering and gift cards, contributing to the seamless experience loyal patrons have come to appreciate.

HTeaO will also utilize Revel Advantage, Revel's integrated in-house payment processing solution that provides a complete POS and payments offering.

HTeaO is a unique franchise concept that has perfected a simplistic business model, dealing primarily in iced tea. With all natural ingredients, the brand has created its own supply chain, to ensure each store receives all essential products, and helps keep costs low. Striving for precise consistency, each store is equipped with its own proprietary water plant, creating pure and consistent tasting water.

HTeaO values being there for franchisees every step of the way, helping them build a strong location from the start. This begins with a franchise partner orientation, an initial site evaluation, and demographic research to determine a viable location. From there, HTeaO is involved with the architectural plans, permits, construction, and certificate of occupancy. After training and the store is up and running, HTeaO continues to offer support to owners through providing access to a mentor, utilizing marketing efforts, and aiding with promotions and philanthropic activities.

For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit https://hteao.com/franchise/.

About Revel Systems

Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call +1 (833) 437-3835.

About HTeaO

HTeaO is the leading iced tea franchise and is breaking into a niche category within the beverage industry. With a cost-effective business model, the brand operates their own supply chain, significantly lowering the cost of goods. HTeaO serves ultra-premium tea, water and coffee related products to customers in-store and through a drive-thru. 26 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea are sold at each location, created with a proprietary water filtration system, and 100% all natural ingredients. In early January this year, HTeaO announced a minority partnership with two Dallas based Private equity firms: Crux Capital and Trive Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the partnership will help to ensure HTeaO's stable expansion. HTeaO believes in creating a welcoming atmosphere and makes a large effort to give back to the local community. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit https://hteao.com/franchise/.

