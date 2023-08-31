America's Longest-Running Antique Car Show Old Car Festival Returns September 9-10

Wander past hundreds of vehicles from the 1890s through 1932, epitomizing the optimism of the American Dream and entrepreneurial spirit.

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of America's longest-running antique car show, Old Car Festival, powered by Hagerty on Sept. 9-10 in Greenfield Village. Wander past hundreds of vehicles from the 1890s through 1932, epitomizing the optimism of the American Dream and entrepreneurial spirit.

Guests can expect to walk through the village to meet owners who have passionately preserved their vehicles while listening to the distinctive sounds of century-old cars. The experience includes the Pass-in-Review car parade and awards showcasing the best restored and unrestored cars.

Over two days, guests can enjoy historically inspired street food, historic vignettes, dancing, and live music. Dance with performances from River Raisin Ragtime Revue and stay late Saturday evening for the Gaslight Parade of Cars, complete with a Dixieland-style parade.

New this year, Old Car Festival will celebrate important Indiana-based automotive companies such as Haynes-Apperson, Stutz, Duesenberg, Marmon, McFarlan, and more. Indiana's automotive industry was second only to Michigan in size and strength.

Guests can enhance their Old Car Festival experience with a new buffet dining option featuring a classic barbeque menu including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecued chicken breast, and more. Tickets to Old Car Festival Dinner and admission for nonmembers are on sale now and available at thf.org.

