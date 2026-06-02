America's Most Patriotic Resort, Big Cedar Lodge, Unveils America250 Celebrations

"At Big Cedar Lodge, we're proud to bring people together in celebration of America's legacy, from sunrise on the lake to fireworks under the stars, creating unforgettable memories rooted in patriotism, unity, and the values that connect us all." Post this

Big Cedar Lodge will also debut its new "Red, White & Tunes" series, filling the property with live music and festive energy each weekend from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July. On Independence Day, the celebration reaches its peak with a patriotic cookout, the Lady Liberty fireworks cruise, and multiple fireworks displays, including the iconic show at Top of the Rock. As night falls, guests can take in the resort's legendary fireworks from lake cruises, private cabanas, or scenic overlooks, creating unforgettable moments under a sky lit in red, white, and blue.

Beyond the festivities, Big Cedar Lodge's commitment to honoring service members remains central to its mission. The resort hosts the annual Fishing Dreams Veterans Tournament, welcomes hundreds of veterans each year, and supports initiatives including building and donating homes to wounded veterans. Year-round military discounts and seasonal "Salute to Heroes" programming further underscore this dedication. Nearby Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is home to the striking 12-story Veteran's Tower. Dedicated to Morris's father, a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, the tower stands as a lasting symbol of service and sacrifice. Inside Veteran's Tower, the Patriot Bar offers event guests a place to gather and raise a glass in honor of the nation's heroes.

"America250 is about more than a moment, it's about shared experiences that honor the spirit, history, and freedoms of our nation. At Big Cedar Lodge, we're proud to bring people together in celebration of America's legacy, from sunrise on the lake to fireworks under the stars, creating unforgettable memories rooted in patriotism, unity, and the values that connect us all," said Heather Maxwell, Director of Marketing for Bass Pro Shops Hospitality.

With its setting in the Ozark Mountains overlooking Table Rock Lake, Big Cedar Lodge offers a fully immersive outdoor destination. Guests can choose from private log cabins, lakeside cottages, and glamping retreats, while enjoying world-class golf, nature excursions, spa and wellness offerings at Cedar Creek Spa, and elevated dining rooted in Ozarks hospitality. From fishing and hiking to evenings at Top of the Rock, where sweeping views and signature experiences await, the resort invites travelers to reconnect with nature, tradition, and one another.

For more information about Big Cedar Lodge's foundational efforts as the Most Patriotic Resort in America, learn more here or to book a reservation, please visit www.bigcedar.com or call (800) 225-6343.

Media Contact:

Murphy O'Brien

[email protected]

About Big Cedar Lodge

Located in the heart of Missouri's Ozark Mountains, Big Cedar Lodge is America's premier wilderness resort. A passion of Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, the 4,600-acre lakeside retreat connects families to the outdoors with a variety of nature-based experiences including fishing, boating, hiking, spa and wellness offerings, hosting 7 million guests annually. Signature attractions include Top of the Rock, home to world-class golf, dining, and entertainment; and Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, a 10,000-acre nonprofit wildlife nature park. Named "Number One Resort in the Midwest" by the readers of Travel + Leisure, the resort offers genuine Ozarks hospitality conveniently located just ten minutes from Branson. Learn more at www.bigcedar.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Baker, Murphy O'Brien, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected]

SOURCE Big Cedar Lodge