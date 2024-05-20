America's Teachers Concerned about Student Mental Health and Absenteeism, and Frequently Spend Their Own Money on Classroom Necessities, New Survey Says

DonorsChoose releases annual insights survey from public school teachers on out-of-pocket costs, second jobs, student mental health concerns, and equity gaps

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Public school teachers in the U.S. spend an average of $610 of their own money to buy supplies for their classroom every year, according to a new survey of 2,504 teachers released today by education nonprofit DonorsChoose. Also, nearly half (49%) of teachers report working a second job to supplement their income.

The survey, which provides a snapshot of today's teacher experience, found that teachers are deeply dedicated to their students: One of the top words teachers used to describe their profession this year was "rewarding," and 43% wanted to continue teaching for 11 or more years. However, the financial pressures facing teachers present major barriers.

"It takes an incredibly talented, driven, and resourceful person to be a public school teacher, and they deserve our support and respect," said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. "A teacher's passion for their work doesn't put pencils and glue sticks in the supply closet, nor does it put food on the table for their families. We need to pay teachers better, give them the resources to provide an enriching education to their students, and invest in underrepresented and historically underfunded teachers."

The survey also uncovered disparities among teachers of color and teachers at Equity Focus Schools, a DonorsChoose designation for schools where a majority of students are from low-income households and a majority of students are Black, Latino, Native American, Pacific Islander, or multiracial. Teachers of color report spending an average of $624 of their own money on school supplies, and teachers at Equity Focus Schools report spending an average of $674 — both higher than the average of $610. Teachers of color also report more often than White teachers that they work a second job to support their teacher salary, and teachers at Equity Focus Schools were more likely to report having a second job than teachers at other schools.

Teachers are also worried about their students' well-being and futures. 71% of teachers are concerned or very concerned about the status of their students' mental health, with high school teachers being the most concerned. When asked "What additional resources do you need to support your students' mental health?," teachers frequently shared the need for additional mental health professionals (social workers, counselors, psychologists), a more robust social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, calming resources, and additional professional development.

The full report on the DonorsChoose survey can be requested by reaching out to [email protected].

ABOUT DONORSCHOOSE

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.6 billion to support nearly 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.

Media Contact

Juan Brizuela, DonorsChoose, 212-239-3615, [email protected], www.donorschoose.org

SOURCE DonorsChoose