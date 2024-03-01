America's Thrift Stores Announces Make-A-Wish® East Tennessee as New Charity Partner in Knoxville; Kicking Off with Donation Drive on March 2

America's Thrift Stores is proud to announce beginning March 1, 2024, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee will be a key charity partner for America's Thrift Stores in twenty-six counties in East Tennessee that include the Knoxville and Tri-Cities metro areas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new partners will kick off their exciting partnership with a donation drive accepting gently used clothing, shoes, and household goods in the soon-to-be America's Thrift Store parking lot at 9123 Executive Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923. The America's Thrift Store in Knoxville will be opening Summer 2024.

We're thrilled to partner with America's Thrift Stores," said Garrett Wagley, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. "Local wishes are only possible because of local supporters. Donations of clothes and household items will generate funds to make local wishes possible. Nearly 100 critically ill East Tennessee children are waiting on the life-changing power of a wish. Together, we can grant those wishes and bring hope, strength, and joy to these special children."

Since 1988, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee has granted wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich their human experience.

America's Thrift Stores, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is a chain of 28 stores throughout the Southeast. They are well known for their variety and selection, which is thanks in large part to their statewide donations partnership with Make-A-Wish, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Home of Grace, and Adult & Teen Challenge. Donations made in the 26 counties included in this partnership will benefit Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

"This is a very exciting partnership for us," said Ken Sobaski, President & CEO of America's Thrift Stores. "The alignment with a new charity partner in the Knoxville and Northeast Tenn. area we believe will allow us to grow our presence, grow donations, and thereby benefit Make-A-Wish throughout Northeast Tennessee."

America's Thrift Stores relies on the generous donations of the local community, to collect used clothing and household items which they then resell those items back to the community and share our profits with our charities, providing vital funding to help them improve lives affected by substance abuse, and assist children with illnesses.

For more information about America's Thrift Store or about the partnership, please visit Donate for Wishes | East Tennessee.

America's Thrift Stores was founded in 1984 and is a for-profit company that supports numerous children's health and addiction recovery charities around the country. Our goal as an organization is to offer the best second-hand shopping experience to our customers, provide thriving careers for our team, and give $100 million to our charity partners over 10 years.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is an independent nonprofit affiliated with Make-A-Wish America. It serves children with critical illnesses in a 36-county territory from Bristol to Chattanooga and Crossville to the Carolina border. It granted its first wish in 1988 and has granted more than 1,600 wishes with the support of local donors and volunteers. Granting a wish inspires a child battling a critical illness to continue living with hope, strength, and joy.

