America's Top 10 Real Estate News: America's Most Interesting Real Estate News

"US Housing Starts & Permits Are Down"

New US single-family home construction starts and permits fell in March as a struggling housing market continues its downward slide. Home starts were down by almost 15% and permits fell by 4.3%.

"Thrifty Lottery Winner Eyes Regular Home"

It's not cheap, but it's not the kind of home you would think the second largest Powerball Lottery winner would buy. Theodore "Theo" Struyck is the group representative for a group that bought the $1.76 billion Powerball-winning ticket in October. He was recently seen looking at a $1.5 million Southern California home.

"America's Most Expensive Small Towns"

According to a recent report by LendingTree.com, America's most expensive small towns for real estate are Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts; Jackson, Wyoming and Breckenridge, Colorado. The median home values in these three towns are $857,600; $670,100 and $641,900. Compared to San Francisco at $933,300 Los Angeles at $671,700 and San Diego at $627,200.

"Georgia Haunted House For Sale"

In 1996, a Georgia man, whose dad was an animator for Walt Disney, built a home that is a replica of the Disneyland haunted home. It is for sale at $2.2 million.

"Hawaiian Tropic Mansion Sells for $3.6 Million"

Ron Rice went from his job as a high school chemistry teacher to a multi-millionaire suntan lotion tycoon with his Hawaiian Tropic suncare brand. First mixing his prototype concoctions in a 20-gallon trash can, he launched his company in 1969 and grew the brand into a veritable empire with $110 million in sales before selling to Playtex for $83 million in 2007. Ron died in 2022 in Daytona Beach; his 12,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion recently sold for $3.6 million.

"US Home Prices Hit New Highs"

Despite higher interest rates, US home prices increased 5% in 2023. America's home prices are up 45% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"Campbell Soup Mansion Going To Auction"

John T. Dorrance was a chemist who invented the formula for condensing soup, a process which became the Campbell Soup Company. His longtime estate of 14,467 square feet on 26 acres in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania is going to auction. Included are 19 bedrooms, 15 baths, formal rooms, family and game rooms, two swimming pools, a tennis court, a ten-car garage and beautifully landscaped grounds.

"Detroit's Bishop Gallagher Mansion"

One of Detroit's biggest and most historic homes is on the market at $6 million. The Bishop Gallagher Mansion was built in 1925 with over 32,000 square feet for the automotive Fishers family. It was used for many years as the residences of the Detroit Archdiocese Catholic Church bishops.

"Tom Brady's New Home"

Tom Brady's new home on Miami Beach's Indian Creek Island is finished. The contemporary home is located a short distance from his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's waterfront home in Surfside. Tom took out a $35 million construction loan for his new home, while Gisele paid about $11.5 million for her place in Surfside. Both homes are located just a few miles from a long stretch of Florida oceanfront condos and upscale restaurants.

