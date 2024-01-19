America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Important, Interesting, Strange & Celebrity Real Estate News

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Zillow's Home Market Predictions For 2024"

According to Zillow, America's best housing markets in 2024 will be Buffalo, New York, followed by Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio. Predictions are based on expected appreciation, affordability and the local economy.

"Jay-Z & Beyoncé Lead LA Home Deals"

Jay-Z and Beyoncé led the pack for the most expensive home purchases in Los Angeles in 2023 with their $200 million purchase of a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also made the list with their $61 million purchase of a Beverly Hills home.

"New US Housing Starts Surge In November"

In a surprise to most experts, November new housing starts in the US surged to an 18-month high of over 1.1 million new single-family homes. Home starts jumped in the Northeast, Midwest and parts of the South, but declined in the West.

"Superman's NYC Apartment For Sale"

An apartment in the Standish Arms Apartments in New York City where Clark Kent (aka Superman) lived in the television series is for sale. The 2,400-square-foot apartment is listed at $5.9 million, but there is no guarantee that the unit was Superman's actual residence.

"Miami Ranked #2 Move-To Destination By Internationals"

Ever wonder where people who don't live in the United States would like to move? According to international internet searches, Miami was ranked #2 in the world as a place to live. Dubai was the #1 city and Paris was #3.

"Joan Rivers' Haunted Mansion Delisted"

Purchased in 2014 by a Middle Eastern buyer after her death, Joan Rivers' palatial New York penthouse was back on the market for several years, but is now delisted. It is the apartment that Joan jokingly said was inhabited by the ghost of a former owner, Mrs. Spencer.

"Sleepy Beach Town Gets Both Ritz Carlton & Waldorf Astoria"

Once a sleepy beach town, Pompano Beach condos on the ocean have become the hot spot for Florida developers. The Pompano Beach Ritz Carlton began construction in late 2022 of two residential buildings on the ocean. Now, another developer has launched the Pompano Beach Waldorf Astoria located just a few blocks from the Ritz Carlton. At least six more Pompano Beach projects have also launched or are close to launching.

"Bahamas Island Lists For $100 Million"

The movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl garnered more than $650 million at the box office and spawned four sequels. Though the movie's main sets were built in Los Angeles, the sweeping vistas of its fantasy pirate world were filmed in the real life Caribbean, including a private island in the Bahamas known as Little Pipe Cay. The 40-acre compound is on the market at $100 million.

"US Home Prices Reach Record Highs"

US home prices have increased for eight consecutive months - now at all-time record highs. National home prices are up almost 4% since late 2022.

"Nick Saban's $17.5 Million Florida Home"

Prior to his recent retirement, Nick Saban was the highest-paid coach in college football earning $11.4 million in 2023. He just paid $17.5 million for an oceanfront home in Jupiter, Florida.

