America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Interesting, Celebrity & Strange Real Estate News

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"US Home Sales Hit 30-Year Low"

US home sales in 2023 came in just a bit over 4 million – the smallest number since the Great Recession. High interest rates and low inventory are the main reasons for the slow sales.

"America's Top 10 Land Tycoons"

The largest private land owner in the United States is the Emerson family with over 2.4 million acres followed by John Malone with 2.2 million acres. The Emerson clan made their money with lumber and Malone in telecommunications.

"Steve Wynn's Las Vegas Losing Streak"

Having developed some of the world's most successful casinos, Steve Wynn has a net worth of about $3 billion and is also an experienced player in the real estate business, including the five homes he listed in 2022 for a combined total of almost $300 million. But he is not having much luck with his Beverly Hills trophy property, which he listed in 2021 for $125 million. After a long series of reductions, Steve is now asking $75 million.

"NYC Building Values Plummet"

With high interest rates, large vacancies and tough government regulations, the values of many New York City buildings have plummeted. According to the New York Post, "Many properties are now worth no more than their debt, and they're still not selling. According to the Real Estate Board of New York, sales in 2023 were the lowest since 2009."

"Bad Bunny Gets Good Deal On Grande Home"

Bad Bunny has purchased one of Ariana Grande's homes for $600,000 less than what Ariana paid when she bought it from Cameron Diaz in early 2021. Even with the hefty discount, Bad Bunny still paid $8.3 million for the home in the popular Bird Streets section of the Hollywood Hills. Ariana has been on a home-buying binge in the last few years with homes in Florida, LA and New York. She is recently divorced from real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

"Nuclear Bunker Home For Sale"

A former nuclear bunker is for sale in Sprague, Washington at $1.24 million. Built in 1959 at the height of the Cold War and decommissioned in 1990, the facility was converted to a home in 1990.

"Lionel Messi Picks Fort Lauderdale"

One of the biggest news stories in American soccer in 2023 was Lionel Messi signing a contract to play in the United States for Inter Miami CF. The all-world star bought an eight-bedroom Fort Lauderdale waterfront home for his family home for $10.8 million.

"Ivan Lendl Sets New Record"

Ivan Lendl set several tennis records during his career from 1978 to 1994. He has now set a different kind of record: the largest-dollar home sale in Connecticut's Litchfield County history. Ivan sold his 12-room mansion on 445 acres for $12 million. The home was built for Ivan and his wife, Samantha, in 1992.

"World's Most Expensive Cities"

According to the Economist Group, Singapore and Zurich are the world's most expensive cities. New York City dropped from first place to third.

For more real estate news, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com