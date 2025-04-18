America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Interesting Recent Real Estate & Home News

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Zillow Says "No" To Private Home Listings"

In an effort to keep home sellers from listing privately, Zillow will no longer accept listings that are not also on the MLS. "If a listing is marketed directly to consumers without being listed on the MLS and made widely available where buyers search for homes, it will not be published on Zillow," the company posted on its website. The new policy is intended to prohibit real estate companies from restricting listings to their own agents.

"Rory McIlroy's Irish Dream Home"

The 'Irish Star' has a look at Rory McIlroy's former Northern Ireland home, which he called his dream home, but he sold it because he was spending so much of his time traveling for golf. The 'Irish Star' has a look at both Rory's dream home and the $22 million Jupiter, Florida home he bought after selling the Northern Ireland home.

"Recent NAR Changes Benefit Richest Agents"

According to a recent analysis from Relitix, top-performing real estate agents are grabbing an even larger share of the US real estate listings – almost 43% of the home listings in February – since the National Association of Realtors agreed to change their policies on agency disclosure.

"America's Best Neighborhoods"

According to a report by Niche.com, Arlington, Virginia is America's best neighborhood, followed by Atlantic Station in Atlanta and Harbour Island in Tampa. Ratings were based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities.

"Consider Panama For Retirement"

According to International Living, Panama's Azuero Peninsula, about a five-hour drive from Panama City, is one of the world's best locations for an affordable retirement. The area has beautiful beaches, rolling hills and cheap prices, making it a best choice for retirees.

"Big Sale On New York's Historic Woolworth Mansion"

Frank Winfield Woolworth became a retail giant in the late 1800s by pioneering the five-and-dime store concept. He responded to his new wealth in the same manner as others in his generation - by building unforgettable mansions. New York City's Woolworth Mansion, the largest home in the city, was once priced at $90 million. It has gone trough a long series of price reductions, now listed at $49.95 million.

"Has Florida Become a Condo Buyer's Market?"

After years of steep price increases, Florida condo prices may have reached their peak. While the general rule of thumb is that a five-to-six-months supply of condos for sale is a balanced market, condos in some parts of Florida have over an 8 months' supply. In January, there were 25,000 South Florida condo units on the market, and by April there were 40,000 condos for sale in South Florida.

"Baby Boomer Town Has a Kids Boom"

Florida's The Villages has been the fastest-growing US town for years due to an ever-expanding increase of retiree residents, who are attracted to the area by an abundance of golf courses, restaurants and activities geared to the over-55 crowd. And even though residents must be at least age 19 to live there, along with a household member who is at least age 55, the Villages' metro area is the fastest-growing metro area for young children in the United States. These are the children of parents who work in The Villages but have to live outside of the city limits.

"America's Top 10 Popular Home Buying Markets"

According to a Realtor.com formula, Columbus Ohio is America's most popular city for home buyers. With its low cost of living, diverse economy, low unemployment and major institutions such as Ohio State, Columbus gets the most online traffic and views for smaller metro areas. Knoxville and Louisville rank #2 and #3.

"Bob Dylan's Longtime NYC Home"

The five-story New York brownstone where Bob Dylan lived for years is for sale at $7.3 million. The Manhattan home includes five bedrooms, almost 5,400 square feet, and seven wood-burning fireplaces. The 20-unit development has been a hot spot for celebrities since it was built in 1899, including Stephen Sondheim and E. B. White, in addition to Dylan.

