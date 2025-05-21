America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Interesting Recent US Real Estate & Home News

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"US Home Prices Up, Except the South"

Most of the US metro markets saw price gains in the first quarter of 2025. "Most metro markets continue to set new record highs for home prices," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "In the first quarter, the Northeast performed best in both sales and price gains by percentage." The Southern US did not fare as well, with declining sales and virtually no price appreciation.

"Quincy Jones' Epic $60 Million Mansion"

The late Quincy Jones owned one of LA's most remarkable mansions. At almost 25,000 square feet, Quincy commissioned a high school friend to build the home with a central wing, east and west wings. Features include a domed living room ceiling, wine cellar, screening room, five bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Located in LA's ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood, it is for sale at $59.99 million.

"America's Most Expensive Home Sells for $225 Million"

A Naples, Florida waterfront estate on 15 acres has sold for $225 million, a record price for the Sunshine State and the second-highest price in US history. Listed in early 1994 for $195 million, the DeGroote family from Canada began putting the property together in the 1990s. Although not as well known as Miami Beach, Naples home and condo prices are about equal to Miami Beach.

"J-Lo & Ben Offer a Better Price"

After almost a year trying to sell their mansion and no buyers in sight, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have lowered the price on their 38,000-square-foot marital home to $59.95 million. The 12-bedroom, 24-bath home with a 12-car garage was listed at $68 million. Their divorce was finalized in January.

"Florida Ranks #1 for Economy, #2 for Education"

According to 'U.S. News & World Report's' Best States list, Florida has the best economy of any state in the nation and the second-best state for education. It is ranked the 6th best state overall. Utah is ranked #1.

"US Home Sales Slow Down"

US home sales have slowed to their slowest rate since 2019. Experts blame high mortgage interest rates, tariff fears and economic uncertainty. Parts of Texas and South Florida had the slowest sales markets in the country.

"New Yorkers Who Moved To Florida"

According to the 'New York Post,' New Yorkers moved to Florida in droves between 2018 and 2022, taking nearly $14 billion in income with them. About 125,000 New Yorkers moved to Florida in the four-year time span, including 26,000 who went to new homes in Miami-Dade County.

"Donald Trump's Childhood Home Is a Neighborhood Eyesore"

Amid reports that President Trump's approval ratings have slumped, even Trump's childhood home in New York's Queens neighborhood has been in the dumps. The Tudor-style, five-bedroom home that sold eight years ago to an investment group, Trump Birth Home, for $2.1 million has been vacant for a while and turned into a neighborhood eyesore. It just sold for only $835,000, a 60% loss for the owner.

"Mark Wahlberg's Beverly Hills Mansion"

Mark Wahlberg's former Beverly Hills mansion is back on the market for $68 million. Mark sold the home two years ago to a Chinese billionaire who has relisted the home for $13 million more than he paid for it. One of the most expensive homes in the US, it has 30,000 square feet on six acres with features including 20 bathrooms, a five-hole golf course, a glass gym, elegant home theater, a waterfall and 20 bathrooms.

For more interesting real estate news, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com