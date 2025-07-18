America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Interesting Recent US Real Estate & Home News

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"America's Most Coveted Streets"

According to a survey of 3,000 real estate agents, Florida has three of the top four most coveted streets in the US. Casey Key Road in Nokomis, Florida is ranked #1; Laurel Way in Beverly Hills, California is #2; Gordon Drive in Naples, Florida is #3; South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida is #4; and Hillside Drive in Paradise Valley, Arizona is ranked at #5. The top cities ranked high for qualities such as water views, landscapes and status.

"Hadid's Beverly Hills Headache Going To Auction"

Beverly Hills real estate developer Mohamad Hadid had big plans for a 3.2-acre hillside lot and architectural plans for a 25,000-square-foot home. But the city of Los Angeles halted Mohamad's construction. Mohamad, the father of Gigi and Bella Hadid, has now filed for bankruptcy.

"Bing Crosby's Longtime Home Sold"

The longtime home of actor-singer-comedian Bing Crosby has sold for $25 million. Bing and his wife, Kathryn Crosby, bought the home in the 1950s. Although Bing died in 1977, Kathryn lived in the home until she died in 2024. The 18,000-square-foot home, located in Hillsborough, California near San Francisco, was originally priced at $40 million. Bing was one of Hollywood's top entertainers from the 1920s until his death.

"Florida Has Nine of Top 25 Fastest Growing US Cities"

Florida has nine of the "U.S. News and World Report's" top 25 fastest-growing US cities, with Wildwood, about an hour northwest of Orlando, at #1. Naples, Florida comes in at # 5; Zephyrhills at #7; Bonita Springs at #10; Miami Beach at #11; Daytona Beach at #12; Port St Lucie at # 16; Palm Bay at #22 and Palm Coast at #25.

"America's Best Beach Towns"

As sure as the snow birds start to show up in Florida's beach towns every winter, Siesta Key was again named the best beach in the United States. According to Tripadvisor, Siesta Beach is particularly good for "clear waters, powder sand, seashells, [and] beachfront stays."

"Most & Least Expensive Housing-Cost States"

In some states, housing costs can take up to 50% and more of the median family income. According to WalletHub, owning a home in Hawaii takes up almost 54% of a typical family household's income. In California, it comes in at 46%, 36% in Oregon, and 35% in Nevada. The least expensive states are Iowa and West Virginia, both at less than 20%.

"Obama's Cape Cod Vacation Home For Sale"

The Martha's Vineyard home where President Obama and family spent their vacations between 2009 and 2011 is for sale at $39 million. Located on Chilmark Pond with views over the pond and the beach just a short row boat ride away, there is a 7,000-square-foot main house and a five-bedroom guest house on the property.

"Brooklyn Is US Hottest Housing Market"

According to Redfin, Brooklyn is the hottest housing market in the United States. In addition to Brooklyn's attractive mix of brownstones and new apartments, the borough's 11238 zip code had a 105% change in year-over-year home sales and a median sale price of $1.397 million.

"Santa Fe Named Best Vacation City In USA"

For 12 years in a row, the readers of "Travel and Leisure" voted Charleston, South Carolina as the best city in the United States to visit. However, in 2025 "Travel and Leisure" readers named Santa Fe as the top city to visit, with New Orleans at #2 and Charleston #3. Selections are based on factors such as food, hotels and resorts.

