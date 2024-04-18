America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Interesting, Strange & Celebrity Real Estate News

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"US Home Price Inflation Since 1963"

In the last 30 years, US home prices have increased more than twice as much as inflation. If home prices had increased at the same rate as inflation, the median price of a US home would be about $177,000, instead of the current median price of about $413,000.

"Big Apple Apartments That Just Won't Sell"

Some of New York City's most extravagant apartment listings seem to be stuck in purgatory. Apartments that generate a lot of interest from potential buyers but just won't sell. Such as Joan Rivers Manhattan apartment that has been on and off the market since 2021.

"Best States For Tiny Homes"

Tiny homes, homes with about 500 square feet and priced around $30,000 to $53,000, have surged in popularity in recent years. But some states do not allow homes that are too small and some zoning regulations make building a tiny home difficult. A Texas company has taken a look at the tiny homes market. According to their report, Vermont, Kentucky and Arkansas are the best states to buy a tiny home.

"Jeff Bezos Buys Mansion #3 On Billionaire Bunker"

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has purchased a $90 million home on South Florida's Indian Creek Island. Located on Biscayne Bay, the island is nicknamed "Billionaire's Bunker," home to some of the richest people in the world. According to locals, the Indian Creek private-police force will take out an owner's garbage if the maid is off work. This is the third home that Bezos has purchased on the small island.

"Orlando Attracts Disney Fans & Out-of-State Home Buyers"

While Miami and Fort Lauderdale condos and homes are the top Florida choices for out-of-state buyers, Orlando has grown steadily and was ranked the #3 city for long-distance moves to the Sunshine State in 2023.

"Ben & J. Lo House Hunting Again"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are house hunting again – this time in New York City. After their 2022 marriage, they spent months searching for their perfect blended-family home in LA and backed out of at least four deals before they finally decided on a $61 million, 12-bedroom home in Beverly Hills. The superstar couple spent a recent Saturday looking at townhomes in the city's Upper East Side.

"Billy Joel Slices $15 Million Off Palm Beach Home"

Billy Joel has cut another $5 million off the price of his Palm Beach-area home bringing the list down to $49.9 million – a steep drop from the $64.9 million he was looking for last year. According to the Palm Beach Post, Billy has purchased another home in Boca Raton, Florida for $29 million.

"US Luxury Home Sales Surging"

Despite a sales slowdown and lower prices for some homes, US luxury home sales are surging with prices going up at double the rate of non-luxury homes. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the average luxury home sale price was $1.17 million – up 8.8% since 2022.

"America's Top 10 Small-Town Skylines"

Everyone has seen the skyline views of New York, Chicago and Miami, but what about America's small towns? According to one moving company, New Bern, North Carolina has the country's best small-town skyline followed by Walla Walla, Washington and Estes Park, Colorado.

For more interesting, strange and celebrity real estate news, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

