Americharter Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Showcasing Exceptional Growth and Innovation in Private Aviation

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Americharter is on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America, and we couldn't be prouder of our clients' continued partnership who have trusted us for years that made this milestone possible. This achievement is a true testament to our long-term commitment in delivering exceptional service and better business relationships. Thank you for being part of this journey, we look forward to celebrating more successes together!"

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Americharter Inc is a private jet charter company founded in 2004 by pilots and aviation professionals specializing in global private jet charter and aviation solutions, combining industry knowledge, safety, innovative technology, and sustainability. Americharter offers a network of aircrafts tailored to balance range, speed, comfort, luxury, and budget without the need for memberships or programs.

Services and achievements of Americharter include:

Private jet charter, aircraft sales, management, consulting, medical flights, cargo charter including humanitarian aid, and support for remote destinations.

Ongoing development of an innovative client platform powered by AI, designed to simplify private jet booking, improve transparency, and provide intelligent assistance without losing the human oversight and personal touch Americharter is known for.

The upcoming Americharter platform will combine advanced technology with simplicity, giving clients direct access to aircraft operations, instant wholesale pricing, secure document storage, flight and profile history tracking, location based services and seamless payment solutions. This next-generation platform is set to redefine service expectations for the modern traveler.

Operational standards that exceed FAA requirements and the regulations of governing aviation authorities worldwide, ensuring streamlined domestic and international operations.

A commitment to environmentally conscious operations supporting sustainable travel.

Americharter serves clients from multiple locations and prides itself on delivering world-class, tailored aviation experiences with generational industry expertise.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

