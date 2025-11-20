Americor Announces Closing Of $153 Million Debt-Settlement Fee Securitization

"We view this deal as a transformative moment for Americor and for the entire industry, successfully unlocking a completely new, scalable, institutional funding channel that directly supports consumers on their path to becoming debt-free," said Barry Rafferty, Americor's Chief Financial Officer. Post this

The AMDR 2025-1 transaction is backed by approximately $455 million of DS assets, representing earned and unearned fee rights from a static pool of roughly 88,200 clients enrolled in Americor's debt resolution programs. The weighted-average stated fee percentage is 26.46 percent, and the weighted-average remaining program length is 32 months.

"Access to this new source of capital allows us to better serve our clients' financial needs, be it debt resolution, debt consolidation or mortgage," said David Norris, Chief Executive Officer of Americor. "This transaction validates the private market's ability to solve a critical need for struggling and striving American consumers."

"We view this deal as a transformative moment for Americor and for the entire industry, successfully unlocking a completely new, scalable, institutional funding channel that directly supports consumers on their path to becoming debt-free," said Barry Rafferty, Americor's Chief Financial Officer. "Americor now has multiple proven access points to the capital markets—personal-loan ABS, warehouse facilities, and now debt-settlement fee securitization—providing diversified and durable liquidity to fund continued growth."

"This transaction demonstrates our market leadership. Receiving two investment grade ratings and having fourteen unique investors participating in this inaugural deal is an incredible validation of our team's strategy," commented Mark Kearns, Head of Capital Markets at Americor. "We would like to thank all of our partners and investors who made this transaction possible and look forward to regular programmatic issuances of this new asset class."

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, and a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives.

