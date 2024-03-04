Americor Appoints Client Services Director Rasheeda James to Vice President of Client Services

I am excited to continually enhance our clients' experience, helping them become debt-free and achieve their financial dreams. Post this

Americor CEO, David Norris commented, "Since joining Americor, Rasheeda has been an invaluable asset to our team, equally focused on both the customer and employee experience. Her promotion to Vice President of Client Services is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and proven track record of success. I have full confidence in Rasheeda's ability to lead our client services team to even greater heights."

Jason Pack, Americor's President also offered praise for James saying, "Rasheeda's promotion underscores Americor's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within the organization. As Vice President of Client Services, Rasheeda will play a pivotal role in advancing Americor's commitment to serving Americans who are struggling with debt and working towards a brighter, debt-free financial future."

For over 22 years, James has been a rising client services leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in data analysis and solving complex business problems, along with building and leading cross-functional operational and client service teams. James has held various management, operations, and client services roles in several different industries, always with a focus on best serving the client and improving company profitability.

"I'm thankful for Americor CEO David Norris, and President Jason Pack, in selecting me for this new executive role at Americor, and for supporting me since joining the company," said James. "I am excited to continue working with our stellar executive team on our long-term client services strategy, and to lead our client service and onboarding teams to continually enhance our clients' experience, helping them become debt-free and achieve their financial dreams."

James received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga School of Leadership Studies in Spokane, Washington.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor