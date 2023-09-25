Americor Appoints Executive Brent Novotchin as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

Brent has successfully onboarded many new wholesalers that now contribute well over 5,000 monthly new client enrollments and we're just getting started. Tweet this

Jason Pack, President of Americor, praised Novotchin's contribution to the company, stating, "Brent has been an integral part of our executive leadership team and has led the development and expansion of our Wholesale Partner program. Just last year we had no wholesale partnerships, and now these partnerships are a critical component of our growth strategies. Brent has successfully onboarded many new wholesalers that now contribute well over 5,000 monthly new client enrollments and we're just getting started. This remarkable expansion has not only found new ways to reach clients that need debt resolution services, and it has also positioned Americor as the preferred back-end debt resolution solution.

"Brent's previous experience, industry expertise, and leadership have made a significant contribution within our organization. This promotion underscores Brent's exceptional performance and his pivotal role in steering our company toward future success."

With over 15 years in the industry, Novotchin has a demonstrable track record of success, setting him apart as an expert in running sales organizations, sales processes, sales training, proposal development, and negotiations for new business opportunities. Novotchin has held various executive roles in the financial services industry, always with a focus on creating and guiding business partnerships to the highest level of productivity, maximizing revenue growth, and increasing company profitability for shareholders.

"I'm honored and humbled to be selected for this role of increased leadership responsibilities at Americor," said Novotchin. "I'm motivated to lead our incredible business development division to new heights, and I'm excited to work with the company's executive leadership team to execute our mission of providing our clients with an immediate and lasting solution to their debt problems."

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

