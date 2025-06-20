Americor Appoints Executive Daniel Flores As Senior Vice President Of Operations

With over 16 years in the industry, Flores has a demonstrable track record of success, setting him apart as an expert in operations management, debt negotiations, creditor relations, bulk settlement processes, and team leadership. Post this

David Norris, CEO of Americor, praised Flores' contribution to the company, stating, "Daniel has been an integral part of our executive leadership team and has led the development and expansion of our Negotiations department. As a result of Daniel's leadership, strategic plans, and process improvements, Americor has seen more than a ten-fold increase in our debt settlement production, which has helped catapult both our revenue generation and our brand within the debt relief industry."

With over 16 years in the industry, Flores has a demonstrable track record of success, setting him apart as an expert in operations management, debt negotiations, creditor relations, bulk settlement processes, and team leadership.

Flores has held various roles in the financial services industry, always with a focus on creating and guiding operational teams to the highest level of productivity, maximizing revenue growth, and increasing company profitability for shareholders.

"I'm both honored and humbled to be selected for this role of increased leadership responsibilities at Americor," said Flores. "I'm motivated to lead our incredible operations department to new heights, and I'm excited to work with the company's best-in-class leadership team to accomplish our mission of providing our clients with an immediate and lasting solution to their debt problems."

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, recently completed its second securitization of consumer loans in October 2024, and is now offering a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase and refinance. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor