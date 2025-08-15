Americor Appoints Finance Executive Drew Bourne As Senior Vice President Of Strategic Finance And FP&A

For over 12 years, Bourne has been a rising finance leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in capital raises and M&A transactions for financial institutions, financial planning and analysis, along with building and leading FP&A teams. Post this

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Drew came to Americor in August of 2022 as our Director of FP&A to run the FP&A team. He excelled at his work and was quickly promoted to Vice President of Strategic Finance and FP&A within a year. Since then, his financial expertise and wealth of experience have been instrumental in developing and executing our strategic long-term financial plans."

Barry Rafferty, Americor's Chief Financial Officer offered praise for Bourne saying, "We continue to be impressed by Drew's impact as a finance leader, spearheading the organization's financial modeling, reporting, and analysis – translating complex financial data into actionable insights for the executive team."

For over 12 years, Bourne has been a rising finance leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in capital raises and M&A transactions for financial institutions, financial planning and analysis, along with building and leading FP&A teams. Bourne has held various leadership finance roles in the investment banking and real estate marketplace tech industries, always with a focus on building and automating complex financial processes and improving company profitability.

"I am honored and grateful to be appointed to this new leadership position, and I am excited to continue working with our first-class executive team along with our growing organization to provide debt relief to our clients when they need it most," said Bourne. "I'm also grateful for CEO David Norris, and Americor's founder and owner, Benny Ganatra, in selecting me for this new executive role, and for their continued support."

Bourne received a double Bachelor of Arts degree in both Finance and Marketing from Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ.

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, recently completed its second securitization of consumer loans in October 2024, and is now offering a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase and refinance. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686

