Americor Appoints Finance Executive Drew Bourne as Vice President of Strategic Finance and FP&A

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Drew came to Americor in August of 2022 as our Director of FP&A to run the FP&A team, enhance our financial model's sophistication, introduce monthly business review meetings with senior leadership, and implement a formal budgeting process. Since then, his wealth of experience and financial expertise have been pivotal in developing our strategic long term financial plans."

Barry Rafferty, Americor's Chief Financial Officer also offered praise for Bourne saying, "We're thrilled by Drew's impact as a finance leader, equipping the organization with swift data-driven decision-making tools and frameworks."

For 10 years, Bourne has been a rising finance leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in capital raises and M&A transactions for financial institutions, financial planning and analysis, along with building and leading FP&A teams. Bourne has held various leadership finance roles in the investment banking and real estate marketplace tech industries, always with a focus on building and automating complex financial processes and company profitability.

"I'm thankful for CEO David Norris, and Americor's founder and owner, Benny Ganatra, in selecting me for this new executive role at Americor, and for supporting me since joining the company," said Bourne. "I am humbled by being appointed to this new leadership position, and I am excited to continue collaborating with our incredible executive team and our growing organization of 1,000+ employees to provide an invaluable financial service to our clients seeking debt relief when they need it most."

Bourne received a double Bachelor of Arts degree in both Finance and Marketing from Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

