Americor Appoints Finance Executive Mark Kearns as Vice President of Capital Markets

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Mark came to Americor in September of 2023, assisting with our first Asset Backed Securities (ABS) transaction that closed in November, and we look forward to great things from him with our future securitizations and funding opportunities."

Barry Rafferty, Americor's Chief Financial Officer also offered praise for Kearns saying, "Mark has extensive experience building and scaling funding models for a variety of fintech lenders, we are excited he joined the team!"

For over 12 years, Kearns has been a rising capital markets leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in equities analysis, along with identifying products, lenders, and trends in the debt markets, and managing organizational banking and funding partners. Kearns has held various leadership finance roles in accounting, securities, and capital markets, always with a focus on building and automating complex financial processes and company profitability.

"I'm thankful for CEO David Norris, and Americor's CFO, Barry Rafferty, in selecting me for this new executive role at Americor," said Kearns. "I am excited to collaborate with our incredible executive team and our growing organization of 1,000+ employees to provide our clients with debt relief solutions when they need it most."

Kearns received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from Queens University in Ontario, Canada.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

