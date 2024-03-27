Americor Appoints Financial Executive Tiffany Entsminger as Chief of Staff

"I'm honored and humbled to be selected for this new leadership role at Americor." Post this

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Tiffany comes to us with an impressive background that will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to grow and achieve our ambitious goals. Her breadth of experience makes her perfectly suited to act as a strategic leader that we can insert into a variety of areas of our organization to work with existing leadership to make our business operate more efficiently and productively. Tiffany is not only a seasoned professional in the financial services sector, but she is also a licensed attorney, adding a unique dimension to her profile that will benefit our company in numerous ways."

For over 20 years, Entsminger has been a finance and operations leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in operational and credit risk management, underwriting, closing and funding, quality control, and collateral valuations. She has held various executive leadership roles in the financial services industry, always with a focus on driving positive change, revenue growth, and sustainable profitability.

"I'm honored and humbled to be selected for this new leadership role at Americor," said Entsminger. "I'm also excited to work with the company's best-in-class executive leadership team, and to continually improve the client experience for as many financially distressed individuals and families as possible."

Entsminger received her Bachelor's degree in History from California State University at San Marcos and her Juris Doctor degree from Western State University College of Law in Irvine, CA.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

