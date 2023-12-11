Americor Appoints Information Technologies Product Manager Valentin Zachesov as Director Of Product in Tech

We're proud of the work Valentin and his team have done. Post this

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Valentin came to Americor in March of 2020 as our Product Manager to oversee our client portal products. Since then, he and his team grew our single client portal to three portals along with three mobile apps for our clients, and his wealth of experience and tech expertise have been pivotal in developing our strategic long-term product plans."

Dmitri Kozhevnikov, Americor's Chief Technological Officer also offered praise for Zachesov saying, "We're proud of the work Valentin and his team have done to develop products that allow our clients to enroll into our debt relief program and accept settlements completely online."

For almost 10 years, Zachesov has been a rising IT leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in software and app development, along with building and leading cross-functional product teams. Zachesov has held various IT product roles in the academic, food, and debt relief industries, always with a focus on best serving the client and creating a positive end-to-end product experience.

"I'm thankful for CEO David Norris, and CTO Dmitri Kozhevnikov, in selecting me for this new executive role at Americor, and for supporting me since joining the company," said Zachesov. "I am excited to collaborate with our best-in-class executive team on our long-term product strategy, and to lead our development teams to create and optimize new products that will improve our clients' experience using our suite of portals, apps, and other online tools."

Zachesov received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from California State University at Long Beach, CA.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor