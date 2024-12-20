Americor Appoints Senior Affiliate Manager Carren Chavez To Director Of Affiliates

Since beginning with Americor, Chavez has been a rising leader with a demonstrable track record of success and industry expertise. Post this

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Carren came to Americor in April of 2017 to work with our negotiations team, helping our clients achieve the greatest amount of debt relief from their creditors. Since then, she successfully transitioned from working in negotiations and creditor relations to managing our affiliates, and her wealth of experience along with her business partnership expertise have been pivotal in developing our strategic long-term affiliate plans."

Brent Novotchin, Americor's Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships also offered praise for Chavez saying, "Carren has been an integral part of the success we have seen in the Affiliate Partner division, and to say we would not be where we are without her is a massive understatement. Her rapid evolution as a top contributing leader at Americor has been nothing short of amazing." Novotchin continued, "Watching Carren grow professionally while interacting with our affiliates and leading our support team has been one of my career highlights. I could not be more proud of her for so many reasons, most of all the steadfast positive approach and infectious enthusiasm she brings to work every day is so unique and refreshing."

Since beginning with Americor, Chavez has been a rising leader with a demonstrable track record of success and industry expertise. She has grown and led negotiations and affiliate teams, always with a focus on best serving the client and generating revenue for the company.

"I'm thankful for CEO David Norris, and SVP Brent Novotchin, in selecting me for this new executive role at Americor, and for supporting me in my journey with the company," said Chavez. "I am excited to continue growing our best-in-class affiliate program as part of our long-term partnership strategy, and to lead our teams to create and develop relationships that will improve our clients' experience while helping them become debt-free."

Chavez received a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree from El Camino College in Torrance, CA.

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

