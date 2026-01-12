Americor Appoints Strategic Partnership Executive Brent Novotchin To Head Of Sales

With more than 17 years of industry experience, Novotchin brings a proven record of building and optimizing high-performing sales organizations. Post this

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "We're pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Novotchin to Head of Sales. Since joining Americor more than four years ago as Vice President of Business Development, Brent has played a pivotal role in accelerating our wholesale growth. He built the Wholesale Partner Program from the ground up, earning his promotion to SVP of Strategic Partnerships. Under his leadership, the partnerships team scaled rapidly and accounted for 30% of total client enrollments in 2025. We are confident Brent will apply the same disciplined execution, revenue-focused strategy, and results-driven leadership to drive continued growth and performance across our direct sales organization."

With more than 17 years of industry experience, Novotchin brings a proven record of building and optimizing high-performing sales organizations. He is recognized for his expertise in sales leadership, process optimization, training, proposal development, and complex negotiations. Throughout his executive career in financial services, Novotchin has consistently driven strategic partnerships to peak performance, delivering sustained revenue growth and measurable gains in profitability.

"I'm both honored and humbled to be appointed to this dual executive role of increased leadership responsibilities at Americor for wholesale partnerships and direct sales," said Novotchin. "I'm motivated to lead the company to new heights, and I'm excited to continue working with our executive leadership team to execute Americor's mission of providing our clients with an immediate and lasting solution to their debt problems."

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, and a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. In November 2025, Americor announced the closing of AMDR ABS Trust 2025-1, a $153.15 million asset-backed securitization collateralized by debt settlement fees – the first of its kind. To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

