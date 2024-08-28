Americor Launches Affiliate Partner Portal To Enhance Its Wholesale Partnership Expansion

"We are thrilled to introduce our Affiliate Partner Portal, which represents a significant leap in our commitment to working with our wholesale partners and continuing to serve our clients with excellence." Post this

Offering a flexible and straightforward user interface, the portal offers secure log-ins, a centralized data system for reports and documents, affiliate process and development access, and a comprehensive training program, ensuring that each affiliate's experience is smooth, well-guided, and provides the opportunity to generate business revenue. This will result in helping more consumers get out of debt with Americor tools designed to ensure regulatory compliance.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Affiliate Partner Portal, which represents a significant leap in our commitment to working with our wholesale partners and continuing to serve our clients with excellence," said Brent Novotchin, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Americor. "This one-stop platform will allow us to provide a consistent and streamlined experience to our partners, making their affiliate business operations smoother and more effective."

Americor's Affiliate partnerships are an important part of our overall client outreach strategy, enabling us to collaborate with like-minded companies to generate a mutually beneficial revenue stream. Americor's Affiliate department facilitates strategic alliances that drive revenue, expand brand reach, and increase client engagement. Since launching our affiliate partnership program in November of 2022, our affiliates have enrolled over 70,000 clients with over $1.9 billion in enrolled debt.

"Affiliates are increasingly looking to be connected with our team and collaborate using a foundation of shared knowledge," remarked Carren Chavez, Americor's Senior Affiliate Manager. "With Americor's new Affiliate Partner Portal, my team and I are thrilled to support our partners with yet another resource in our efforts to help them thrive."

By launching this innovative partner portal, Americor aims to further strengthen its position as a debt relief industry leader, known for its dedication to client success and continual technological advancement.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 8663338686, [email protected] , americor.com

SOURCE Americor