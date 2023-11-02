Americor Opens New Arizona Operations Center In Scottsdale

This location is centrally located among many great community colleges where the student labor market is booming with opportunity. Post this

Key features of the new call center facility include:

Prime Location: Situated in the heart of Scottsdale, the facility offers easy access for college students and a convenient commute for employees.

Modern Amenities: Americor's proprietary client-facing technology "Path" that is revolutionizing the debt relief industry, enabling a world class experience for end-users and consumers alike.

Flexible Hours: Americor understands the importance of work-school-life balance for part-time students, offering flexible hours that cater to their academic schedules.

Comprehensive Training: We provide comprehensive training programs, empowering employees with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in customer service.

Career Development: Opportunities for growth and advancement are a core part of our employee development strategy.

Americor is excited to collaborate with local colleges and universities to provide students with valuable work experience that complements their educational journey. This partnership will help bridge the gap between academia and the professional world, allowing students to gain real-world skills while contributing to our mission of delivering exceptional customer service.

In addition to enhancing the career prospects of part-time students, the new call center will contribute to the local economy by creating over 150 jobs and fostering community engagement.

Americor President, Jason Pack, commented, "We are thrilled to establish our presence in Scottsdale and provide part-time, flex schedule opportunities to students where they can gain valuable work experience while pursuing their academic goals. This location is centrally located among many great community colleges where the student labor market is booming with opportunity."

To date, Americor has helped over 250,000 financially stressed individuals and families all over the country get back on their feet and has relieved over $3 billion in consumer debt. Their corporate office is located in Irvine, CA with an Operations Center in Meridian, ID. Scottsdale is the 3rd location and complements the company's remote workforces in Texas, Tennessee and Florida.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor