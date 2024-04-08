Americor Promotes Legal Executive Stephannie Miranda to Vice President, Associate General Counsel

I'm humbled to be selected for this role of increased leadership responsibilities at Americor. Post this

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Stephannie came to Americor in November of 2019 as our In-House Counsel to provide legal advice and support. Since then, her wealth of experience and legal expertise have been pivotal in developing our strategic long-term plans and serving our clients."

Nima Vahdat, Americor's EVP, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer also offered praise for Miranda saying, "We're proud of the work Stephannie and her team have done to make Americor a compliant thought leader in the debt resolution space. In addition, Stephannie's Board member position with the Women of Debt Relief has also served to showcase her leadership at all levels of the organization ."

For over a decade, Miranda has been a rising leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in consumer debt law. Miranda has held various legal roles in the financial services industry, always with a focus on maintaining subject matter expertise level knowledge of federal and state regulations, ensuring compliance requirements, and providing legal support.

"I'm humbled to be selected for this role of increased leadership responsibilities at Americor," said Miranda. "I'm motivated to lead our incredible legal team to new heights, and I'm excited to work with the company's executive leadership team to continue providing immediate and lasting debt relief to our clients."

Miranda received her Bachelor's degree in Philosophy from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and her Juris Doctor degree from Touro University Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in Central Islip, NY.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

