Americor Recognized on the Prestigious Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America in 2023

"We are thrilled and honored to be included in the Inc 5000 List for the fourth consecutive year," said David Norris, CEO of Americor. "This achievement is a reflection of our team's dedication, hard work, and commitment to transforming the lives of our clients. Our mission to help individuals and families become debt-free has been the driving force behind our growth. By providing exceptional debt relief solutions and outstanding customer experiences, we have not only transformed the lives of our clients but also solidified our position as a leader in our industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Recognition on the Inc 5000 list four years in a row is a significant milestone for Americor, highlighting its remarkable journey from inception to becoming a leader in the debt relief industry. The company's growth trajectory is a result of its strategic vision, dedication to continuous improvement, and a passionate team of over 800 employees that remains committed to helping individuals and families become debt-free.

As Americor celebrates this achievement, it remains dedicated to maintaining its exceptional standards, exploring new growth opportunities, and driving positive change in the lives of its clients.

