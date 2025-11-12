Americor Surpasses 500,000 Clients On Its "March To One Million" Individuals And Families Helped Out Of Debt Campaign

"Our mission has always been about more than numbers. It's been about helping Americans break free from the shackles of debt, and having a better life for themselves and their families," said Benny Ganatra, Founder of Americor. Post this

"Our mission has always been about more than numbers. It's been about helping Americans break free from the shackles of debt, and having a better life for themselves and their families," said Benny Ganatra, Founder of Americor.

The "March to One Million" campaign reflects the company's commitment to providing accessible, trustworthy, and effective debt relief services. Through its debt resolution services and debt consolidation loans for qualified consumers, along with its mortgage services and 100% personalized financial guidance, Americor has helped its clients reduce their overall debt by tens of thousands of dollars, lower their monthly payments, and help them become debt-free faster.

David Norris, CEO of Americor, added, "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the resilience of our clients."

As part of the campaign, actor and television host, Mario Lopez, has teamed up with Americor to help bring national attention to the importance of financial wellness and advocate for individuals seeking relief from overwhelming debt.

Looking ahead, Americor is continuing its mission to educate, empower, and support more Americans as they work toward financial stability. The company remains on track to achieve its goal of helping one million people break free from the cycle of debt by 2027, demonstrating that financial freedom is possible for everyone.

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, offers a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase and refinance, and recently completed its first debt settlement securitization – a first in the industry. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor