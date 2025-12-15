Americor's Mortgage Subsidiary, Mission Loans, Appoints Sales Director Billy Boulton As Vice President Of Sales

For over 20 years, Boulton, an Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) has been a rising sales leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in the mortgage industry, along with building and leading sales teams. Post this

Mission Loans COO, Chi Pham, commented, "We're thrilled to announce the promotion of Billy Boulton to the role of Vice President of Sales. Since joining our company almost five years ago as a Production Manager, Billy has been instrumental in driving our sales growth – earning him a promotion to Sales Director, where he led the charge of building our remote teams, expanding the footprint of our Irvine office, and fostering a culture of success and camaraderie within and throughout the organization."

Tiffany Entsminger, Americor's President of Lending offered praise for Boulton saying, "We continue to be impressed by Billy's impact as a sales leader, and we are fortunate to have him as part of our team."

For over 20 years, Boulton, an Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) has been a rising sales leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in the mortgage industry, along with building and leading sales teams. Boulton has held various sales leadership roles in the mortgage industry, always with a focus on maximizing revenue growth, leading his teams, and increasing company profitability for shareholders.

"I am honored and grateful to be appointed to this new leadership position, and I am excited to continue working with our first-class executive team along with our growing organization to provide mortgage products and services to our clients," said Boulton. "I'm also grateful for Americor CEO David Norris, and Mission Loans COO, Chi Pham, in selecting me for this new executive role, and for their continued support."

About Americor

Americor Holdings, LLC ("Americor") through its various subsidiaries is a leading provider of consumer financial services. These include debt relief services (through its Americor Funding, LLC subsidiary), personal loans (through its Credit9, LLC subsidiary), and mortgage services (through its Mission Loans, LLC subsidiary). Through these subsidiaries, Americor offers a comprehensive range of debt resolution solutions in 47 states, and a comprehensive suite of mortgage services including home equity loans and first lien purchase. Americor's commitment to financial wellness extends across its range of products and services, aimed at helping consumers manage their financial challenges at all stages of their lives. In November 2025, Americor announced the closing of AMDR ABS Trust 2025-1, a $153.15 million asset-backed securitization collateralized by debt settlement fees – the first of its kind.To learn more about Americor and its various product and service offerings, please visit its websites at americor.com, credit9.com, and missionloans.com.

Media Contact

Yehuda Meiteles, Americor, 1 866-333-8686, [email protected], americor.com

SOURCE Americor