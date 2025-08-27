AmeriFactors Financial Group Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence and Recognition as a "Best Place to Work"

"As AmeriFactors celebrates 35 years of excellence and being named one of the best places to work, I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together with our team members, clients, and partners," said Angela Fiorentino, CEO, President, and General Counsel. Post this

Over the past three and a half decades, AmeriFactors has funded thousands of businesses, providing billions in working capital and earning a reputation for fast, dependable, and exemplary service. This success reflects the dedication of its team, the trust of its clients, and strong partnerships built along the way. To mark this milestone, AmeriFactors is launching a new marketing campaign, expanding team-building initiatives, enhancing client connections, and strengthening partner communications.

In addition to its anniversary, AmeriFactors is honored to be named among the "Best Places to Work" by the Orlando Business Journal. This recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction, workplace excellence, and client success by fostering a culture where innovation thrives and every team member feels valued.

AmeriFactors is also unveiling its new mission and vision statements:

• Mission: To provide businesses with greater opportunities for growth and success through customized funding solutions, teamwork, collaboration, and excellent service.

• Vision: To empower business success by being the go-to source for innovative financial solutions and superior customer service.

"As AmeriFactors celebrates 35 years of excellence and being named one of the best places to work, I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together with our team members, clients, and partners," said Angela Fiorentino, CEO, President, and General Counsel. "We look forward to many more years of growth and success together."

About AmeriFactors

AmeriFactors, celebrating 35 years of providing funding solutions, has been supporting businesses nationwide through factoring, by offering accelerated payments for accounts with longer invoice terms. AmeriFactors offers consistent cash flow, excellent service, and dependable receivables management. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, AmeriFactors is recognized as a trusted leader in specialty financing.

