Amerigroup Georgia and Comfort Cases Celebrate One-Year Milestone of Providing "Comfort Cases®" to Children in Foster Care Statewide

"In this first year, we've distributed over 6,000 Comfort Cases, but our mission isn't complete. We're dedicated to reaching every child in the Georgia foster care system to ensure they feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive." Post this

Since the partnership launch last November, 4,656 Comfort Cases and 5,727 Comfort XLs have been distributed to 51 agencies in 36 cities across Georgia. With more than 11,000 youth in foster care in the state, the program aims to reach every child, replacing the use of trash bags for transporting children's belongings.

On any given day, there are over 390,000 children in foster care in the US. Many are removed from their homes with minimal personal belongings, often carried in a trash bag. Every child deserves a special bag to carry these personal items.

"Being taken from your home, no matter the reason, is incredibly traumatic. To then carry your few belongings in a trash bag into a new place with new people is a heartbreak that we can change for these children," said Bhavini Solanki, Director of Foster Care, Amerigroup Georgia. "Through this partnership with Comfort Cases, we're giving these kids something that belongs just to them, reminding them that they matter. Our mission is to ensure no child in Georgia has to go through that experience and that they can experience some continuity during a really difficult time."

Reflecting on the first year of the program in Georgia, Comfort Cases founder Rob Scheer, who also experienced foster care as a youth and who along with his husband have adopted five youth from the system, shared, "With each backpack we deliver, we're providing more than essential items – we're offering hope, compassion, and a brighter future. In this first year, we've distributed over 6,000 Comfort Cases, but our mission isn't complete. We're dedicated to reaching every child in the Georgia foster care system to ensure they feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive."

This exclusive partnership between Amerigroup Georgia and Comfort Cases marks a historic moment in the nation's efforts to support children in foster care. The first-of-its-kind initiative showcases the power of collective action to make a real, sweeping impact at such a large scale and sets an inspiring precedent for other states to follow, ensuring that all youth in foster care across the country receive a Comfort Case as a critical reminder that they deserve dignity and that they are respected and loved.

Amerigroup's parent company, Elevance Health, and Comfort Cases have previously hosted packing parties across 15 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, providing over 10,000 Comfort Cases and XL duffle bags to youth in foster care nationwide.

ABOUT COMFORT CASES®

Comfort Cases is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering foster care. Since 2013, we have distributed more than 220,000 Comfort Cases® and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. We are a gold-level GuideStar participant, demonstrating our commitment to transparency. Click this link or visit www.comfortcases.org for more information.

About Amerigroup Georgia

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga

Media Contact:

David Thalberg

[email protected]

917.952.2580

Media Contact

David Thalberg, Comfort Cases, 1 9179522580, [email protected], www.comfortcases.org

SOURCE Comfort Cases