Amerisure Awards Academic Scholarships to Five College Students

"We proudly congratulate each of the outstanding students and wish them great success with their educational pursuits," said Erin Buddie, Amerisure's vice president of human resources.



The scholarship program was developed to provide assistance to the families of Amerisure employees for costs associated with post-secondary undergraduate education, including tuition, fees, books, supplies and/or equipment. Scholarship recipients are eligible to renew their award for up to three years or until a bachelor's degree or technical school certificate is earned, whichever occurs first.

To be eligible for the assistance, students must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full- or part-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or approved vocational or technical school. Since the program began in 1992, Amerisure has provided $565,000 to 190 students. Administered by Scholarship America, the ASP is a nonprofit educational support and student aid service organization. For more information about Scholarship America and its programs, visit their website.

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

