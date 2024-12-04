Amerisure Charitable Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Community Impact

"Our approach to philanthropy and volunteerism is designed to balance the needs in the community with the passion of our employees and agency partners," said Greg Crabb, Amerisure President and Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"Our approach to philanthropy and volunteerism is designed to balance the needs in the community with the passion of our employees and agency partners," said Greg Crabb, Amerisure President and Chief Executive Officer. "Because we strongly believe in supporting our communities, as a company we designate a percentage of our profits to the Amerisure Charitable Foundation. We are proud of the difference we are able to make."

A Culture of Giving and Service

As the foundation celebrates a milestone, the commitment to making a difference continues to strengthen relationships and connect employees and leadership with impactful organizations. ACF's flagship partnerships embody the belief that when people come together for good, they can create a lasting and positive impact:

In 2024, the Amerisure Charitable Foundation has contributed more than $714,500 directly to charitable organizations to date. Through the company's matching gift program, qualified employee nonprofit donations further support a variety of causes in education, health, economic development, and cultural initiatives.

Amerisure employees actively contribute to their communities as part of relationships cultivated through the ACF by mentoring youth, participating in fundraising activities, providing leadership guidance, and volunteering at local initiatives, including the Chapter One tutoring program to improve literacy among local elementary school students and Life Remodeled to help combat blight in the city of Detroit through repairs and cleanup.

A Legacy of Impact and Resilience

During times of crisis, the Amerisure Charitable Foundation has stepped up to meet the moment. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread disruption, the ACF pledged $100,000 to support relief efforts countrywide. Amerisure employees also joined the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) to raise funds for the IICF Children's Relief Fund, aiding vulnerable children affected by food insecurity and challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. The ACF has also proudly dedicated time, funds, and resources to support communities affected by major hurricanes, delivering vital relief and aiding in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

"We are looking forward to 2025 and beyond and continuing to support the communities and people served by our employees and agency partners through the Amerisure Charitable Foundation," said Erin Buddie, Amerisure's Chief Human Resources Officer. "Through the efforts of the foundation, we are proud to empower our employees to make a meaningful difference and build stronger, more vibrant communities."

To learn more about the Amerisure Charitable Foundation and its impact, visit https://amerisure.com/charitable-foundation/

