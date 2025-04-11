Amerisure Insurance Appoints Dan Koestner to Board of Directors

"His extensive expertise in financial oversight, risk management and the insurance industry, coupled with his leadership experience will be instrumental in supporting our mission to create exceptional value for our agency partners, policyholders and employees," Greg Crabb, Amerisure President & CEO Post this

Dan Koestner most recently served as a senior partner at EY (Ernst & Young LLP), a global professional services firm operating in 150 countries. With three decades of experience advising public and private insurance companies, Koestner is known for clear communication, objectivity, and strong consensus-building.

Koestner has led international teams overseeing audits of large insurance companies, managing financial statement audits, internal controls, and regulatory compliance. As a Professional Practice Partner in EY's National Quality and Regulatory Matters Office, he played a key role in maintaining audit quality and ensuring adherence to professional standards. His experience with major accounting transitions, such as International Financial Reporting Standards conversions, further enhances his ability to provide valuable board insights.

Koestner has served as Chair, Vice Chair, and Treasurer of Meals from the Heartland, helping the nonprofit provide over 230 million meals to individuals facing food insecurity. He was a founding board member and Treasurer of the Grimes Community Foundation, supporting local community initiatives. Additionally, he has influenced the future of accounting education as President of the Professional Accounting Council at the University of Iowa.

