Amerisure Insurance Appoints Dan Koestner to Board of Directors

Amerisure has appointed Dan Koestner—an accomplished leader with deep expertise in financial oversight, risk management, and insurance—to its board of directors, strengthening the company's strategic leadership and commitment to delivering exceptional value.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce the election of Dan Koestner to the board of directors of Amerisure Mutual Holdings, Inc. and the Amerisure Companies. His appointment went into effect April 1.
"We are excited to welcome Dan Koestner to the Amerisure board of directors," said Greg Crabb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amerisure Insurance Companies. "His extensive expertise in financial oversight, risk management, and the insurance industry, coupled with his leadership experience advising global organizations, will be instrumental in supporting Amerisure's mission to create exceptional value for our agency partners, policyholders, and employees."
Dan Koestner most recently served as a senior partner at EY (Ernst & Young LLP), a global professional services firm operating in 150 countries. With three decades of experience advising public and private insurance companies, Koestner is known for clear communication, objectivity, and strong consensus-building.
Koestner has led international teams overseeing audits of large insurance companies, managing financial statement audits, internal controls, and regulatory compliance. As a Professional Practice Partner in EY's National Quality and Regulatory Matters Office, he played a key role in maintaining audit quality and ensuring adherence to professional standards. His experience with major accounting transitions, such as International Financial Reporting Standards conversions, further enhances his ability to provide valuable board insights.
Koestner has served as Chair, Vice Chair, and Treasurer of Meals from the Heartland, helping the nonprofit provide over 230 million meals to individuals facing food insecurity. He was a founding board member and Treasurer of the Grimes Community Foundation, supporting local community initiatives. Additionally, he has influenced the future of accounting education as President of the Professional Accounting Council at the University of Iowa.
About Amerisure Insurance
Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com
Media Contact
Marilyn Banes, Amerisure Insurance, 248-426-7914, [email protected], amerisure.com
SOURCE Amerisure Insurance
Share this article