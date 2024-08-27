Amerisure Insurance Appoints Denise Collaku as Vice President of Transformation

"Denise's exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of operational dynamics are invaluable as we develop and implement strategies for improving efficiency, productivity, and profitability," said Angela McBride, Amerisure's Chief Operating Officer Post this

Collaku joined Amerisure as Service Operations Excellence Director and previously served in leadership roles within mortgage lending, loan origination software, and commercial lending operations. Throughout her career she has been charged with steering operating and change management strategies to help drive growth and expansion and supporting continuous improvement, product development and performance optimization.

"We are thrilled Denise has accepted the role of Vice President of Transformation, a strategic opportunity that aligns with Amerisure's commitment to innovation and excellence," said Angela McBride, Amerisure's Chief Operating Officer. "Her exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of operational dynamics are invaluable as we develop and implement strategies for improving efficiency, productivity, and profitability."

Collaku earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Pre-Law, and a Master of Business Administration from Madonna University. She holds certifications in Agile Methodology, Lean Six Sigma and Digital Transformation.

