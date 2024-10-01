Amerisure Insurance Appoints Matt Michalski as Vice President of Claims Programs & Shared Services

Amerisure Insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Michalski as Vice President of Claims Programs & Shared Services.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure Insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Michalski as Vice President of Claims Programs & Shared Services.

In his role, Michalski will oversee the Auto Fast Track Unit, Express Claims Center, and Claims Operations. His responsibilities will include analytics, systems, vendor management, third-party administrator (TPA) management, special investigations unit, and Medicare compliance.

Michalski brings over three decades of expertise in the property and casualty insurance sector. His career began at a major auto insurance company, where he started by writing collision damage estimates. Prior to joining Amerisure, he held significant leadership positions at several prestigious insurance companies. Most notably, he served as Chief Operating Officer for a top-rated insurance company.

"We are very excited to have Matt join Amerisure to lead our Claims Programs & Shared Services functions," said Kimberly Vaughn, Vice President of Claims. "His extensive experience and dedication to excellence are pivotal as we continue to enhance our service model and maintain industry-leading Net Promoter Scores."

Michalski earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Banes, Amerisure, 248-426-7814, [email protected], Amerisure

Twitter

SOURCE Amerisure