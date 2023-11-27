Amerisure Insurance Named Among Best Places to Work in IT by Foundry's Computerworld

"This recognition is a testament to our ability to provide a best-in-class experience for our employees, agency partners and policyholders. Our digital transformation journey is essential in helping us remain at the forefront of the insurance industry," said Amjed Al-Zoubi, Amerisure CIO Post this

Computerworld also awarded Amerisure with four top-ten recognitions among the small business category — the top spot for diversity, sixth for career development, seventh for benefits, and ninth-place for IT growth. Results are based on a questionnaire regarding company offerings and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year's winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams," said Rob O'Regan, Global Director, Content Strategy at Foundry. "These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment."

Amerisure is a frequent recipient of workplace awards. Earlier this year, the company was named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation, Metro Detroit, and Atlanta; and was recognized by Business Insurance as a Best Place to Work in Insurance™.

"We're proud to receive our fifth workplace award for 2023," said Erin Buddie, Chief Human Resources Officer at Amerisure. "There are many factors that combine in creating a healthy culture where all employees can be their authentic selves at work. Everything brought to the table by our employees works together as an essential component in why we're able to receive these awards."

The winning organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the Best Places to Work in IT survey.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (http://www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry.

