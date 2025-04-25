Amerisure Promotes April Smith to Vice President of Underwriting Operations

April's expertise, dedication, and thoughtful leadership have earned the trust of her peers and consistently delivered results. I'm confident she will continue to make a meaningful impact in this next chapter." Marty Arnold, Chief Underwriting Officer at Amerisure Post this

"April has been a tremendous asset to Amerisure throughout her career," said Marty Arnold, Chief Underwriting Officer at Amerisure. "Her expertise, dedication, and thoughtful leadership have earned the trust of her peers and consistently delivered results. I'm confident she will continue to make a meaningful impact in this next chapter."

Ms. Smith joined Amerisure in 2005 as an Associate and has since progressed through a number of impactful roles, including Marketing Underwriter, Corporate Underwriting Consultant, and Manager of Line of Business Premium & Profitability. Most recently, she served as Assistant Vice President of Corporate Underwriting.

She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Adrian College and holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Banes, Amerisure, 248-426-7914, [email protected], amerisure.com

