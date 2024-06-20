Amerisure's Metro Detroit and Atlanta Locations Awarded Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Recognition

Amerisure Insurance is proud to announce its Metro Detroit and Atlanta offices have been honored among the country's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the strength of our workplace culture and collaborative spirit of our talented employees," said Erin Buddie, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Receipt of these awards is a testament to the passion of our employees and leaders and speaks to our dedication to fostering an environment that allows employees to thrive while delivering unparalleled service to our agency customers and policyholders."

The award-winning work locations were evaluated by an independent research firm based on key criteria such as compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative wellness and well-being; employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity equity and inclusion; work-life blend, and leadership strategy.

"Receiving this recognition once again exemplifies the outstanding work culture at Amerisure," said Ben Nichols, Regional Vice President of Field Marketing and Underwriting for the Central Region. "Not only do our employees excel at working together to deliver exceptional service, our values demonstrate how a thoughtful approach to business can be rewarding for all. Being named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For is a testament to our passion in working together as One Amerisure."

The Best and Brightest competitions are sponsored by The National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The NABR provides the business community an opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. The program celebrates companies cultivating better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole.

To see the full list of 2024 regional recipients or learn more about the award, visit the NABR website.

About the Best & Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Programs cultivate a robust community comprising of the nation's elite leaders. This community serves as a platform where elite minds exchange ideas, share best practices, and showcase their status as companies of choice. Through competitive initiatives such as The Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®, The Best and Brightest in Wellness®, The Best and Brightest Leadership Teams in the Nation™, and The Best and Brightest CEOs in the Nation™, these programs systematically identify and celebrate excellence throughout the United States.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

