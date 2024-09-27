Amerisure's SureConnect® Portal Wins 2024 Datos Insights Technology Award

"This award reflects our approach to partnering with customers and applying feedback to extend the SureConnect® difference," said Amjed Al-Zoubi, Chief Information Officer at Amerisure. Post this

The recent enhancements to SureConnect® have yielded remarkable improvements: a reduction in customer onboarding time by over 60%, an increase in user satisfaction scores from 83 to 91, and a 16% increase in the value of the portal to agency customers. These advancements have not only improved the daily operations for Amerisure's partners but have also significantly enhanced their overall experience.

"We are focused on the customer experience at Amerisure and recognize the growing importance of digital interactions in insurance," said Amjed Al-Zoubi, Chief Information Officer at Amerisure. "This award reflects our approach to partnering with customers and applying feedback to extend the SureConnect® difference."

The ongoing development of the comprehensive, usercentric SureConnect® portal is a testament to Amerisure's dedication to innovation and excellence. As the digital landscape evolves, Amerisure continues to anticipate and respond to the needs of the modern insurance customer, ensuring that each update not only addresses current challenges but also sets new standards in the insurance industry.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit amerisure.com.

