AmeriVet Veterinary Partners Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row

"Ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is a validation of our pet-centric philosophy, the hard work of our employees, and the trust of our partners. We're not just growing numbers; we're growing relationships and a vision for a brighter future to make a positive impact on the pets and communities we serve." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Brian C. Hurley, DVM, AmeriVet's National Medical Director and first veterinary partner, said "Empowering veterinary professionals to have a greater impact on patients and communities is AmeriVet's purpose. By offering veterinarians the resources to expand their practices while efficiently managing operations, we enable them to stay dedicated to their patients, staff, and delivering the best pet care. This exceptional partnership model is unparalleled in the veterinary industry and underscores AmeriVet's distinctiveness."

About AmeriVet Veterinary Partners

For veterinarians looking to adapt and grow their practices, AmeriVet Veterinary Partners provides best-in-class resources and operational support – reducing their day-to-day burden, so they can focus on delivering the best care to pets. A one-size-fits-all approach is not in AmeriVet's DNA; they want their partners to keep what makes them unique and embrace what makes them better. Unlike other consolidators, AmeriVet is the option for vets who want to remain invested in their practices, both emotionally and financially. AmeriVet's goal is to preserve the legacy of hard-working veterinarians who have spent their lives building their practices and caring for their patients.

AmeriVet has built an award-winning culture and has been recognized as the 2021 Business of the Year, 2020 Fast Track Award Winner, 2021 Fast Track Award Finalist, a Best Place to Work in San Antonio in 2019, 2021 and 2022, a Top Workplace in San Antonio in 2021 and 2022, the 2021 and 2022 ACG Outstanding Growth Award Winner for the Austin and San Antonio region, No. 49 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, and was honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time in 2022. They have a broad network of over 200 veterinary partners across 37 states nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriVet.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

