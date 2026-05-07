AMESA Named to the 2026 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

AMESA recognized for achievements in advancing enterprise autonomy through simulation-driven AI and agent orchestration

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CB Insights today named AMESA to its tenth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market," said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. "This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment."

"We're honored to be recognized by CB Insights as part of the AI 100," said Kence Anderson, CEO of AMESA. "Enterprises are under pressure to operationalize AI, but deploying systems without validation introduces real risk. AMESA was built to address that gap by enabling companies to simulate, test, and prove AI-driven decisions before they reach production. This recognition reinforces the idea that autonomy must be engineered and validated, not assumed."

The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores. We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

AMESA enables enterprises to move from data to autonomy by building high-fidelity simulation environments where AI agents can be trained, tested, and validated against real-world scenarios and business benchmarks. Its platform combines proprietary data clustering, machine teaching, and agent orchestration to ensure AI systems behave reliably before deployment. AMESA works with leading companies across manufacturing, energy, and industrial sectors to deliver measurable improvements in efficiency, quality, and decision-making performance.

Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:

$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far (as of 4/27/2026).

A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.

190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.

About CB Insights

CB Insights is the leading provider of AI for market intelligence. The company aggregates, validates, and analyzes hard-to-find private and public company data. Its powerful AI tells users what it all means to them personally. The world's smartest companies rely on CB Insights to focus on the right markets, stay ahead of competitors, and identify the right targets for sales, partnership, or acquisition. Visit www.cbinsights.com for more information.

Contact:

[email protected]

About AMESA

AMESA is the platform for AI agentic orchestration and practice, providing the core infrastructure for deploying autonomous AI teams that operate real physical systems. Founded by Kence Anderson, creator of the machine teaching methodology and author of Designing Autonomous AI (O'Reilly), AMESA enables Fortune 500 companies to achieve measurable operational autonomy in manufacturing, energy, logistics, and industrial processing. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with teams across North America, South America, and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.amesa.com.

Contact:

Pawan Murthy

CMO, AMESA

[email protected]

Media Contact

Chris Pham, AMESA, 1 214-714-5492, [email protected]

SOURCE AMESA