AMETA Finance Group Now Offers Up to $5,000,000 in Luxury Watch Loans

Individuals who own high-value luxury watches can now use these watches as collateral to obtain short-term loans. The New York City-based company offers luxury watch loans that do not require credit checks, with funds wired into the borrower's account within 24-48 hours.

AMETA provides loans against watches made by leading Swiss luxury brands, including Patek Philippe, Rolex, Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, FP Journe, Lange & Söhne, and at least ten more watch manufacturers. AMETA will also make a fair market price offer to parties interested in selling their timepieces.

Funding can be provided within 24 hours of executing a loan contract, except for holidays or weekends, when funding is provided within 1-2 business days.

AMETA's asset lending process is straightforward:

The borrower visits AMETA in New York City or completes an online application.

or completes an online application. AMETA evaluates the watch based on brand, model, condition, market value, and demand.

Based on the appraisal, AMETA offers a loan amount, usually a percentage of the watch's value.

AMETA holds onto the watch until the loan is repaid in full.

To qualify for a loan with Ameta, a borrower must be at least 18 years old and provide a valid U.S. government-issued ID, such as a passport or driver's license. The watch must also be owned by the individual looking to leverage it as collateral. There are no minimum credit score requirements, as we do not perform any credit checks during the loan application process.

All watches in AMETA's possession are fully insured and stored in a state-of-the-art vault protected by a state-of-the-art alarm system located within the renowned NYC diamond district in their office. Borrowers can choose loan terms up to 15 months with no prepayment penalties.

Interested readers who would like to learn more about AMETA's same-day luxury watch loans are invited to visit ametafinancegroup.com and to contact AMETA directly to book a private appraisal.

About AMETA

AMETA is a private lending firm specializing in providing fast, secure access to short-term capital by using luxury timepieces as collateral, with loans available up to $5,000,000. Our streamlined online process allows clients to begin the valuation of their timepiece easily. Once the loan is approved, AMETA takes possession of the timepiece and promptly transfers the capital via wire within 24 to 48 hours. All collateral is securely stored in a cutting-edge vault in the renowned New York City.

For more information, visit ametafinancegroup.com

Media Contact

Scott Snyderman, AMETA Finance Group, 1 (212) 354-6014, [email protected], https://ametafinancegroup.com/

