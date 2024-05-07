AMEX Moving & Storage Gears Up for Peak Moving Season in the Northeast, Offering Long-Distance Moving Services to Destinations Nationwide

As the warmer months approach, AMEX Moving & Storage, a leading state-to-state moving company, is preparing for the anticipated peak moving season from May through September. Recognized as a top-rated Northeast long-distance moving company, AMEX Moving & Storage is committed to assisting families, individuals, and military personnel with their transitions, offering unparalleled professionalism and care in their home, company, or military moves.
FAIR LAWN, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the peak moving season on the horizon, AMEX Moving & Storage encourages prospective movers to start planning early. To facilitate this, the company offers a variety of helpful tools and services, including the ability to download a detailed moving checklist and the option to receive a FREE moving quote through their website. Operating seven days a week at the same price, no job is too big or too small for them—they will get it done!
"Our experience has shown that preparation is key to a successful move," said Tommy Bourne, Relocation Manager at AMEX Moving & Storage. "We provide comprehensive resources and expert services to ensure our clients experience a smooth transition to their new homes. Our moving checklist and free quotes are just the beginning of how we help our customers manage their moves efficiently."
As demand for moving services increases during these busy months, AMEX Moving & Storage advises booking services early to secure the best rates and ensure availability. The company's skilled team is ready to handle all aspects of long-distance moves, from careful packing to efficient transportation, making it easy for clients to move anywhere across the states with confidence and ease.
About AMEX Moving & Storage:
AMEX Moving & Storage is a premier long-distance and state-to-state moving company in the Northeast, known for its exceptional service and commitment to customer satisfaction. With a focus on making moving as stress-free as possible, AMEX Moving & Storage offers resources like downloadable moving checklists and free moving quotes, supported by a team of dedicated moving professionals.
For more information about their moving & storage services, visit their website at https://www.amexmovinginc.com.
Customers can also call the company directly 7-days a week at 1-866-306-2966 or email them at [email protected]
Contact Information: AMEX Moving & Storage
Relocation Manager: Tommy Bourne
Email: [email protected]
Toll-Free: (866) 306-2966
Local: (201) 255-4351
Media Contact
Tommy Bourne, AMEX Moving & Storage, (201) 255-4351, [email protected], https://www.amexmovinginc.com
SOURCE AMEX Moving & Storage
