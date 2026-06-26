Amfas Announces Maquila-Based Assembly and 3PL Logistics Services in Ensenada, Mexico

Amfas International, a U.S.-based, ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing and supply chain partner with a global footprint and a legacy since 2002, today announced the launch of its new Maquila-based assembly, 3PL+ logistics, and quality services facility in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, with operations scheduled to commence in April 2026. This expansion marks a strategic advancement in Amfas' ability to support OEM programs through integrated global manufacturing, nearshore assembly, and cross-border logistics - delivering greater speed, cost efficiency, and operational control across North American supply chains.
ENSENADA, Mexico, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ensenada facility has been purposefully designed to deliver assembly, logistics, and tariff-deferral capabilities without the complexity or capital requirements of full-scale manufacturing operations. Situated in El Sauzal, Ensenada, in close proximity to the ocean port and major transportation corridors, the facility offers direct logistical advantages for companies serving the United States market. Its location enables faster transit times, streamlined cross-border movement, and flexible distribution models tailored to modern supply-chain requirements. As nearshoring continues to accelerate across North America, Ensenada has emerged as a strategic hub for assembly staging and cross-border logistics under Mexico's maquila framework, providing a compliant and efficient alternative to traditional offshore models.
The Ensenada facility introduces an enhanced 3PL+ service model structured under the maquila program, allowing customers to temporarily import goods duty-free for processing and re-export, while aligning with USMCA frameworks to support reduced tariff exposure and compliant cross-border trade. This structure supports inventory holding with deferred duty and tariff payments, direct-to-customer and direct-to-end-customer distribution models and coordinated cross-border logistics for U.S.-bound shipments. By leveraging this framework, customers gain greater flexibility in inventory positioning while mitigating tariff exposure and optimizing working capital. The result is a streamlined supply-chain model that aligns operational efficiency with financial prudence.
"Ensenada is the missing middle between offshore cost and onshore control. It gives customers faster assembly, inspection, and U.S.bound shipping while managing duty and tariff exposure intelligently, without tying up capital or building a full-scale manufacturing footprint." says Steve Walker, Founder and CEO, Amfas International.
In addition to logistics services, the facility provides assembly-only operations supported by applicable free trade agreements. These services include mechanical and electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, box build and enclosure assembly, wire harness and cable assembly, as well as kitting, labeling, barcoding, and packaging. Operating within the maquila structure enables qualifying programs to benefit from reduced or zero-duty treatment, allowing customers to establish scalable nearshore assembly programs that integrate seamlessly with existing manufacturing footprints.
Quality assurance is embedded as a foundational component of the Ensenada operation. The facility offers comprehensive component and assembly inspections, sorting and rework services, First Article Inspection (FAI) reporting, and onsite mechanical measurement capabilities supported by a dedicated quality lab. Through the Maquila program, parts can be temporarily imported for inspection and rework at a zero-duty rate, enabling corrective actions and compliance verification without unnecessary financial burden. This integrated quality infrastructure ensures that customer programs meet rigorous performance and documentation standards prior to distribution.
The Ensenada operation has been developed to serve customers across automotive, industrial, and broader OEM supply chains seeking reliable nearshore assembly, logistics coordination, tariff mitigation, duty deferral, and quality assurance services. Early engagement with the Amfas team enables customers to strategically align inventory flows, establish assembly configurations, and implement logistics planning in advance of full program launches, ensuring a smooth transition and scalable growth pathway.
About Amfas International
AMFAS International, an American-owned and managed company with a strong legacy since 2002, combines domestic engineering expertise, quality assurance, logistics experience, and domestic stocking with a vast global manufacturing network. This strategic approach enables Amfas to support OEMs with sourcing, assembly, logistics, and quality services - delivering seamless, compliant, and scalable supply chain solutions that keep you ahead of the competition. Connect with us at [email protected] or visit https://amfasinternational.com/
Media Contact
Marcus Sims, Amfas International, 1 9012374698, [email protected], https://amfasinternational.com/
SOURCE Amfas International
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