Amfas Announces Maquila-Based Assembly and 3PL Logistics Services in Ensenada, Mexico

Amfas is helping U.S. manufacturers strengthen nearshore supply chains through Ensenada-based assembly and 3PL logistics, improving speed, control, and tariff efficiency. Post this

"Ensenada is the missing middle between offshore cost and onshore control. It gives customers faster assembly, inspection, and U.S.bound shipping while managing duty and tariff exposure intelligently, without tying up capital or building a full-scale manufacturing footprint." says Steve Walker, Founder and CEO, Amfas International.

In addition to logistics services, the facility provides assembly-only operations supported by applicable free trade agreements. These services include mechanical and electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, box build and enclosure assembly, wire harness and cable assembly, as well as kitting, labeling, barcoding, and packaging. Operating within the maquila structure enables qualifying programs to benefit from reduced or zero-duty treatment, allowing customers to establish scalable nearshore assembly programs that integrate seamlessly with existing manufacturing footprints.

Quality assurance is embedded as a foundational component of the Ensenada operation. The facility offers comprehensive component and assembly inspections, sorting and rework services, First Article Inspection (FAI) reporting, and onsite mechanical measurement capabilities supported by a dedicated quality lab. Through the Maquila program, parts can be temporarily imported for inspection and rework at a zero-duty rate, enabling corrective actions and compliance verification without unnecessary financial burden. This integrated quality infrastructure ensures that customer programs meet rigorous performance and documentation standards prior to distribution.

The Ensenada operation has been developed to serve customers across automotive, industrial, and broader OEM supply chains seeking reliable nearshore assembly, logistics coordination, tariff mitigation, duty deferral, and quality assurance services. Early engagement with the Amfas team enables customers to strategically align inventory flows, establish assembly configurations, and implement logistics planning in advance of full program launches, ensuring a smooth transition and scalable growth pathway.

About Amfas International

AMFAS International, an American-owned and managed company with a strong legacy since 2002, combines domestic engineering expertise, quality assurance, logistics experience, and domestic stocking with a vast global manufacturing network. This strategic approach enables Amfas to support OEMs with sourcing, assembly, logistics, and quality services - delivering seamless, compliant, and scalable supply chain solutions that keep you ahead of the competition. Connect with us at [email protected] or visit https://amfasinternational.com/

Media Contact

Marcus Sims, Amfas International, 1 9012374698, [email protected], https://amfasinternational.com/

SOURCE Amfas International