AMG (Association Management Group) Expands Celebration of NC/SC Employees with Sixth Annual Thanksgiving on Wheels Meal

HOA Manager Shows Gratitude for Carolinas Team by Expanding Holiday Meal to Families in Need.
GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Association Management Group (AMG), one of the Carolinas' largest professional homeowner association managers, representing more than 30,000 property owners, is walking the talk this season with its sixth annual Thanksgiving On Wheels event. The company is showing appreciation for its nearly forty team members by providing them with the foundation of their Thanksgiving dinners. AMG is gifting each team member across its five offices in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, and Greenville and Aiken, SC with their choice of a fully cooked turkey and gravy or honey-baked ham, plus two holiday side dishes. Staff will pick up their meals at local partner restaurants the day before Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, November 26.
But this year is different, with the recent government shutdown, massive job loss, and economic turmoil, according to AMG Co-founders Paul and May Gayle Mengert. While Thanksgiving on Wheels is an internal community service project designed to thank company team members who work to create safe and healthy communities–both on the job for client HOAs and as volunteers in the many service projects AMG supports throughout the Carolinas, the Mengerts were compelled to do more. "AMG has always been an organization dedicated to taking care of its employees," Paul Mengert said. "A number of our staff have spouses and family members in the military and government jobs, so this sixth year of the program, we are especially proud to stand with and for our outstanding team. We are extending our support and making a contribution to the Triad area food banks to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for a family in need for every person employed by AMG. This means every staff member will directly contribute to a family's holiday meal, underscoring our core belief that we are here to strengthen the community we serve."
"It's said, gratitude is thankfulness in action. We believe that," said AMG President, Dacy Cavicchia. "AMG brings to our invaluable team members the same positive energy and action that we share with the neighborhoods we support. It's an integral part of our corporate culture to say thank you, to really see and celebrate all the contributions—big and small—of our incredible staff. Thanksgiving on Wheels is our way of honoring them for going the extra mile for our customers—and doing it with our signature professionalism, dedication, and excellence."
Celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year, AMG has a long history of devotion to its NC/SC community service, including supporting food banks, Family Services, cancer patients, Habitat for Humanity, orphanages, and local special events, as well as funding its own scholarship program. Co-founder and CEO Paul Mengert, who served as the Chairman of the PTI Airport Authority from 2020 to 2025, led and actively supports the annual PTI Run on the Runway, which has helped raise over $1 million for the Triad area food banks.
About Association Management Group (AMG) Founded in 1985, Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG) is one of the largest homeowner association management firms in the Carolinas, serving more than 30,000 homes. AMG is one of the first in the U.S. to earn the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) designation, reflecting its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and results. With a 98 percent satisfaction rating, industry-low manager turnover, and a proactive approach to community leadership, AMG empowers volunteer boards and enhances community living across North and South Carolina. AMG proudly serves communities in Greensboro, Burlington, Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cornelius, Lake Norman, Union County, Lincolnton, Rock Hill, Greenville, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Aiken, Columbia, and surrounding areas. Learn more at www.AMGworld.com.
