AMG (Association Management Group) Expands Celebration of NC/SC Employees with Sixth Annual Thanksgiving on Wheels Meal

"Thanksgiving on Wheels is our way of honoring staff for going the extra mile for our customers—and doing it with our signature professionalism, dedication, and excellence." Post this

"It's said, gratitude is thankfulness in action. We believe that," said AMG President, Dacy Cavicchia. "AMG brings to our invaluable team members the same positive energy and action that we share with the neighborhoods we support. It's an integral part of our corporate culture to say thank you, to really see and celebrate all the contributions—big and small—of our incredible staff. Thanksgiving on Wheels is our way of honoring them for going the extra mile for our customers—and doing it with our signature professionalism, dedication, and excellence."

Celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year, AMG has a long history of devotion to its NC/SC community service, including supporting food banks, Family Services, cancer patients, Habitat for Humanity, orphanages, and local special events, as well as funding its own scholarship program. Co-founder and CEO Paul Mengert, who served as the Chairman of the PTI Airport Authority from 2020 to 2025, led and actively supports the annual PTI Run on the Runway, which has helped raise over $1 million for the Triad area food banks.

To learn more visit, www.AMGworld.com.

About Association Management Group (AMG) Founded in 1985, Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG) is one of the largest homeowner association management firms in the Carolinas, serving more than 30,000 homes. AMG is one of the first in the U.S. to earn the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) designation, reflecting its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and results. With a 98 percent satisfaction rating, industry-low manager turnover, and a proactive approach to community leadership, AMG empowers volunteer boards and enhances community living across North and South Carolina. AMG proudly serves communities in Greensboro, Burlington, Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cornelius, Lake Norman, Union County, Lincolnton, Rock Hill, Greenville, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Aiken, Columbia, and surrounding areas. Learn more at www.AMGworld.com.

Media Contact

Adriana Moreno, Association Management Group, 1 3363143492, [email protected], www.AMGworld.com

SOURCE Association Management Group