AMG Founder and CEO Paul Mengert to Teach at Wake Forest University Law School

"Paul Mengert's depth of experience in local government and community management provides unique, real-world perspectives on key legal and regulatory issues." — Donald R. Vaughan, Adjunct Professor, Wake Forest Law School Post this

Part one of Mengert's class will introduce students to the legal and economic role of airports in communities using Piedmont Triad International Airport as a case study–from regulatory framework to infrastructure to funding. The second half of his class will explore the legal and regulatory issues facing NC homeowner associations, including governance, trends, and challenges. "I am excited to welcome Paul Mengert to Wake Forest Law School," said Adjunct Professor, attorney, and retired State Senator, Donald R. Vaughan. "His depth of experience in local government and community management will provide our students with unique, real-world perspectives on key legal and regulatory issues."

In addition to teaching at WFU, Mengert has been a speaker at a number of prominent educational and professional institutions. Recent engagements include the Bryan School of Business at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the Harvard Business School Alumni Program at Queens University's McColl School of Business in Charlotte, and the upcoming Community Associations Institute's CEO Conference in Tucson, Arizona. His dynamic lectures focus on the intersection of governance, business strategy, and community leadership.

For more information on Paul Mengert and his upcoming publications or Association Management Group, visit AMGWorld.com.

About AMG: Association Management Group is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members, and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit www.amgworld.com

Media Contact

Adriana Moreno, Association Management Group, INC, 1 336-314-3492, [email protected], www.AMGworld.com

SOURCE Association Management Group, INC