AMG HOA and Condominium Manager CEO Paul K. Mengert Receives Prestigious 2024 Community Associations Institute Award of Excellence in Government and Public Affairs

Mengert's leadership and collaborative approach to driving positive change have been exemplary. "My colleagues and I firmly believe that community-elected boards of volunteers are the best and most appropriate governance body to make decisions about their communities," Mengert stated. "It is really impossible for Raleigh, Columbia, or Washington legislators to independently know what's best for the thousands of North and South Carolina communities that have very different wants, needs, and desires."

"Paul has been a tireless advocate for community associations and their members. We are so fortunate to have such a dedicated and talented member of our community devoted to making lives better," said US Representative Kathy Manning, NC 6th District.

SC House District 96 Representative Ryan McCabe commented, "As a member of the South Carolina Legislature, when community association issues are before the SC legislature and I need to speak to an expert, I call Paul. I know that I can always rely on him for a balanced perspective and expertise."

NC State Senator Todd Johnson added, "Paul's deep understanding of community associations has helped us to better understand the multifaceted issues surrounding community associations."

Reflecting on his receipt of the award, Mengert underscored the importance of collective action in effecting meaningful change. "I am deeply honored to receive the CAI Award of Excellence in Government and Public Affairs," Mengert said. "This recognition underscores the significance of collaborative advocacy efforts in safeguarding the interests of community associations and their residents. By working together, we can continue to advance policies that promote the well-being of our communities and uphold the principles of effective governance."

