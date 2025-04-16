AMGA and Wilmington Health Launch AMGA Value Care Network to Advance Value-Based Care Nationwide

The American Medical Group Association (AMGA) and Wilmington Health have partnered to launch the AMGA Value Care Network, a national initiative aimed at helping healthcare organizations succeed in value-based care and ACO models. Announced at AMGA's Annual Conference, the collaboration will leverage Wilmington Health's expertise to provide scalable, data-driven solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Medical Group Association (AMGA) and Wilmington Health are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership to establish the AMGA Value Care Network, a strategic initiative designed to support healthcare practices across the nation in pursuing successful ACO (Accountable Care Organization) models.

This new collaboration will deliver scalable solutions that empower AMGA member organizations to thrive in value-based care environments. The announcement was made official during AMGA's Annual Conference this month, where AMGA President and CEO Dr. Jerry Penso and Wilmington Health CEO Jeff James finalized the partnership.

"We are excited to be joining forces with Wilmington Health to deliver cutting-edge, value-based care solutions to our member organizations," said Jerry Penso, M.D., President and CEO of AMGA. "This initiative marks a bold step forward in supporting patients across the nation in affordable, exemplary care."

The AMGA Value Care Network will leverage the operational expertise and proven track record of Wilmington Health to help medical groups and health systems implement proven strategies, improve patient outcomes, and enhance financial performance under ACO models.

Jeff James, CEO of Wilmington Health, remarked, "We are thrilled to partner with the American Medical Group Association in launching the AMGA Value Care Network. This initiative represents our shared mission to transform the healthcare delivery system across the country. By leveraging data-driven resources and a collaborative approach, we aim to empower AMGA members nationwide to succeed in value-based care models, ultimately reducing the cost of care to the healthcare system, while enhancing patient outcomes and engagement."

About Wilmington Health

Since 1971, Wilmington Health has been committed to the care and health of our community in Wilmington as well as all of Southeastern North Carolina. Wilmington Health is a physician-owned primary care and multispecialty medical practice. In this way, Wilmington Health can provide a comprehensive and coordinated approach to the care of all our patients. Wilmington Health is committed to using collaborative, evidence-based medicine in providing the highest quality of care to the patients we serve.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of healthcare in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high-performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of our members' recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, high-value care. More than 175,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to one in three Americans.

